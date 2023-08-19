President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS chairman, has sent a warning to the military junta in Niger Republic

The Nigerian leader said there would be "grave consequences" if deposed President Mohamed Bazoum's health deteriorated during his house arrest

Tinubu's concerns were communicated to an EU official, Charles Michel, during a call, where he expressed worry over Bazoum's detention conditions

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu says there will be “grave consequences” if the military junta in the Niger Republic allows deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

This was disclosed by a European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, after a call from President Tinubu on Friday, August 18, Daily Trust reported.

“President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating," Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, was quoted to have said during a call to the EU official.

Legit.ng notes that Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

Niger PM says nothing will happen to Bazoum

Meanwhile, Niger’s new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has said the generals who overthrew President Bazoum will do him no harm.

“Nothing will happen to him, because we don’t have a tradition of violence in Niger,” Zeine was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Niger Republic coup: Food insecurity may worsen

In another report, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the country.

It was gathered that the closure of the border between Niger and Benin has halted food imports through the port of Cotonou.

WFP in Niger urged humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert a catastrophe.

Coup: ECOWAS military chiefs ready to invade Niger

In a similar development, the military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed on a deadline to launch an attack on the coup leaders in the Republic of Niger and the release of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently in captivity.

The agreement was reached on Friday, August 18, with the motive that military intervention would be launched if all available diplomatic means failed.

It was gathered that this development was revealed by one of the defence chiefs who chose to remain anonymous.

