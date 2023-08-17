The ECOWAS Defence Chiefs have expressed their readiness and commitment to restore civil rule in the Niger Republic

ECOWAS commission, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said Defence Chiefs of all member states are committed to the cause except those under military rule and Cape Verde

Nigeria's Defence Chief, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, also said that his colleagues from the regional bloc stand for democracy

Accra, Ghana - The Defence Chiefs of the 15 countries under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have expressed their readiness to be part of the standby force that could restore democratic rule in the Niger Republic.

Following the military coup orchestrated by the Presidential Guards in the Niger Republic and the seizure of power from President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African bloc issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to restore power or risk sanctions, including the use of force.

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs ready to restore civil rule in Niger Republic Photo Credit: ECOWAS

Source: Twitter

But the Niger's military junta dismissed the threat by the ECOWAS and vowed to resist any intervention from the international community, Aljazeera reported.

In its reactions, the ECOWAS asked Defence Chiefs from its member states to activate its standby force to ensure that democracy is restored in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At its meeting in Accra city, the capital of Ghana, on Thursday, August 17, the Defence Chiefs expressed their readiness to restore civil rule in the neighbouring Niger.

According to the report, all member states except those under military rule and Cape Verde have pledged to participate in the standby force.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner, was reported to have commented.

The report then quoted the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, stating their position against the coup plotters.

He said:

“Democracy is what we stand for, and it’s what we encourage,

“The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promote stability.”

Source: Legit.ng