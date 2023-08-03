Shaibu Abubakar-Audu, the son of the late Abubakar Audu for a ministerial position has bagged a ministerial nomination

He was nominated by the governor of the Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, as a reward for his late father’s sacrifice

Reacting to the development, a senator representing Kogi East, knelt down to appreciate Governor Bello for the move, noting he is over ”rewarding us”

Isah Jibrin, the senator representing Kogi East, has done the unthinkable while showing his appreciation to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Kogi senator kneels to appreciate Governor Yahaya Bello, video goes viral

Kogi Senator kneels to thank Governor Yahaya Bello for nominating Prince Shaibu Audu Abubakar as a minister under Tinubu's cabinet. Photo credit: @Senator_JIE, Kogi Reports

In a viral video making rounds on the internet, Senator Jibrin was seen kneeling down to appreciate Governor Bello, for nominating Shaibu Abubakar-Audu, son of the late Abubakar Audu for a ministerial position, The Cable reported.

In the video, Bello could be heard telling the lawmaker that the nomination of Abubakar-Audu was a reward for his late father’s sacrifice, Leadership report added.

”For all the sacrifices, I am rewarding Prince Abubakar Audu, for all his sacrifices too (possibly pointing to Shaibu who was not visible in the video), I no loss, I gain plenty. To God be the glory!” Yayaha Bello said.

In response, the senator said the governor is over ”rewarding us”.

Video of the Kogi senator kneeling to thank Yahaya Bello surface online

Watch the video below as the Kogi senator thanked Governor Yahaya Bello;

Details about the Late Abubakar Audu

Late Abubakar Audu was the first civilian governor of Kogi state. He ruled the state twice — first in the third republic and in the fourth republic.

The late politician died in 2015 shortly after the announcement of the election results on 22 November.

He was seeking re-election as governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

