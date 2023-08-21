Nigerians have reacted to the call urging President Bola Tinubu to appoint his son, Seyi, as Minister of Youth

A Twitter user, Jerry Koko Durojaiye, has called on President Tinubu to appoint Seyi as Youth Minister, adding that he is competent to fill the position

According to Durojaiye, heaven will not fall should President Tinubu appoint his son as a minister in his cabinet

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to appoint his son, Seyi as the next Minister for Youths.

A Twitter user, Jerry Koko Durojaiye made the appeal on his handle @kokomatic, on Sunday, August 20.

Photo Credits:@OfficialABAT/@kokomatic

Why Tinubu should appoint his son as minister

Durojaiye said Seyi Tinubu is capable and intelligent to head the youth ministry.

He said heaven will not fall if President Tinubu appoint Seyi as a minister in his government,

He wrote:

“Dear President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT,

“Please kindly pick your son Seyi Tinubu as the next Minister for Youths. He is capable and intelligent. Heaven will not fall sir. Thanks.

“Yours truly,

Jerry Koko

Nigerians react to call for Tinubu to appoint his son minister

Nigerians have reacted to the call urging President Tinubu to appoint his son, Seyi as minister of youth.

Yemi of Lagos @Yemi_of_Lagos asked Durojaiye if he is not qualified to head the youth ministry.

So you’re not worthy to be youth minister?

Only worthy to be a political praise singer?

Olúwaségun Àkànbí @manshegzy

Walahi heavens no go fall instead, youths go get directions

Neme @itsneme

No really,

I suggest he picks Seyi Tinubu’s son.

Your slavery is generational and forever.

Olutimi @iamtimilehin

I honestly don’t think it’ll be a wise move. The election is still been contested in court by the opp parties; Nigerians are struggling with the high cost of living. It will be unwise to add a perception of cronyism. D wiser decision will be for him to put sm1 forward for d role

Alaketu @Alaketu_2010

I don’t think we should encourage this in Nigeria. We have enough young men and sports enthusiasts that can fit into that ministry.

My thoughts though.

ATOBATELE1 @Atobateleblunt

This is a trap. @officialABAT should not fall for it. It will be the very first bad unequalled Precidence.

@officialABAT should not fall for this mediocrity.

Nigeria is not a state like Osun where there is free for all

Ahmed @ahdsall

since Osun Gov has gathered all his family members in his cabinet, so Tinubu shld do the same bah . No problems, but remember he has only 4 or probably ? years to spend on d seat, i hope when d next President employs only his village pple as ministers & co, social media wont cry

butterfly @harkorede_

I’m sure he wouldn’t want to try it trust me not only he’s son his capable they are millions who are capable he should pick randomly and do a background check

StOnEofDaViD @YojuKunle

Because he knows Naija is not Rwanda or Zimbabwe, he won't listen to you on this.

Tinubu appoints new minister, reassigns portfolios

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engineer Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The president announced this in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, August 20.

Source: Legit.ng