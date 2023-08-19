Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again displayed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On his official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of himself wearing an outfit with Tinubu’s face on it

According to Yul, he believes Tinubu will fix Nigeria, and this got netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has unapologetically declared his support for the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the controversial movie star shared photos of himself rocking a white outfit with Tinubu’s photo boldly displayed on it.

Yul Edochie wore a white outfit with Tinubu's face, as he threw his weight behind the president. Photos: @yuledochie, @officialasiwajubat

Not stopping there, the movie star took to his caption to showcase his support for Tinubu.

According to Yul, he is 100% an Asiwaju boy and unapologetically supports the politician. He also added that he believes in Tinubu and prays for him to succeed.

In his words:

“ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. UNAPOLOGETICALLY. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I'M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED.”

Yul’s outfit also sent a message to netizens with the words written on it, which reads:

“Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie says Tinubu will fix Nigeria

As expected, Yul Edochie’s post caused a huge buzz on social media, and many netizens were quick to react to it.

Read some of their comments below:

officialescudorojo:

“From presidential Ambition to Otimkpu boi... Weldone.”

tiffanie_glam:

“I no blame you, nah May I blame for packaging you all these years and we been think say you get sense.”

onlyphatty:

“If mumu button was a person.”

queeen_amaa:

“100million lawsuit is no joke.. he also have a bulldozer at home to feed aka chukwualovukam.”

franyjacobs:

“You keep leaving good people and following bad ones, it’s a pity.”

Gloriadavid22:

“But I thought u were against him before in one of your post supporting Obi? What went wrong? Abi u Don high.”

Neeta_bae:

“You couldn’t fix your family, and you have the audacity to tell us who to trust, to fix Nigeria? Such a clown!”

Official_yanki_p:

“Hunger is that you.”

Dozumtchiconcept:

“Anywhere when Belle face.”

princess_chi_bae:

“We are not surprised, you have been a werey right from time.”

Yul Edochie calls Tinubu a man of wisdom

Yul Edochie sparked reactions on social media with a post where he gushed over President Bola Tinubu.

According to the actor, the politician has the best interest of the people at heart, even though people might never see it.

The filmmaker who shared a photo of Tinubu pledged support for the president, prayed for guidance over his decisions and sent him his best wishes.

