FCT, Abuja - Muhammed Kadade, the national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the presidential election tribunal to declare his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of the 2023 elections.

Kadade stated this in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, August 18.

Muhammed Kadade, PDP national youth leader, urged the presidential election tribunal to sack President Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

He said heaven would not fall if the tribunal nullified the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

2023 presidency: Atiku is the legitimate winner - Kadade claims

The PDP youth leader claimed that Atiku was the legitimate winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that the tribunal's verdict will play a significant role in determining the nation's fate.

While lamenting the current economic hardship in the country, the youth leader said President Tinubu has proved to be a novice in leadership and governance.

His words:

“The presidential election petition tribunal has concluded its hearing, and justice remains the fulcrum of which human civilization revolves.

“Justice grants legitimacy to leadership and governance. Without justice, public affairs shall rot in crime. Our justice system remains the point of last hope, after which the fate of our great nation shall either be good or in vain.

“As the nation awaits its fate and legitimacy pronouncement, let us all be in the hope that the fate of our great nation is not doomed. Heaven will not fall if the election is nullified. Therefore, we call on the Tribunal to grant the ultimate justice by declaring the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the legitimate winner of the 2023 presidential election”.

Reactions trail Kadade's statement

Mannir Abdullahi Giwa said on Facebook:

"Very impressive! we are proud of you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work . My leader Prince Muhd Kadade Suleiman MON."

Ishaq Suleiman Junior said:

"The whole world is watching the tribunal, but God willing, the truth will come out whether Suba Atiku wins the election or we go to the rerun election.

"My leader Allah yasa a gama lpia."

Atiku Prince said:

"My LEADER is always a LEADER. ✊Atiku is coming insha Allah!"

2023 presidency: How Tinubu defeated Atiku, Obi

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The PDP candidate polled 6,984,520 votes to come second, while Obi scored 6,101,533 votes.

However, both Atiku and Obi claimed they won the election and are challenging Tinubu's victory in court.

Presidential election tribunal: Ohanaeze speaks

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has sent a strong message to Nigerians as it spoke on the possible outcome of the presidential election tribunal.

The organisation urged Nigerians to prepare themselves for any outcome from the tribunal.

Expressing concerns over heightened public expectations, Ohanaeze said it was drawing attention to the disappointment experienced after the 2023 presidential election and warned that a similar scenario might unfold following the tribunal’s verdict.

