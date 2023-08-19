The Nasarawa State governorship election petition tribunal has reached a fever pitch in the aftermath of the gubernatorial polls

Nasarawa, Lafia - The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the spread of fake news and the twist of public opinion in the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Chairman of the PDP Nasarawa chapter, Hon. Francis Orogu, stated this during a press conference on Friday, August 18.

The PDP Chairman in Nasarawa accused APC of distorting the testimonies of crucial witnesses at the tribunal. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

As reported by New Telegraph, Hon Orogu lamented that there has been a series of distortions of key witness testimonies in the ongoing governorship election petition in Lafia.

He alleged that this trend has been ongoing for a while and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being the perpetrators of this anomaly.

Hon Orogu stated that the party would no longer respond to fake allegations and fake news about the party spreading around through the state propaganda outlets or biased social media channels.

He revealed that there has never been a scenario that the state PDP Returning Agent not "Collation Agent, Mr Baba, denied the PDP's petition before the tribunal".

He said:

"the figures allocated to favour the PDP were due to human errors by the PDP lawyers in all the alleged polling units and wards".

The chairman emphasised that the PDP's key witness, Barr. Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu presented an unambiguous account at the tribunal.

PDP confident of enough evidence to challenge APC at tribunal

He denounced the APC's manipulation of Ayiwulu's words, asserting that the aim to influence public opinion has failed.

Addressing the claims made by Mr Kassim A Kassim, an appointee, Orogu clarified that withholding certain INEC documents won't deter the PDP's pursuit of justice. He asserted that other documents already presented in court provide sufficient evidence to challenge the alleged mandate theft.

The PDP Nasarawa chairman reaffirmed the party's commitment to transparency and urged the public to disregard false narratives propagated by various sources. The tribunal process will continue to unfold as both parties present their cases in the pursuit of justice.

Post-election drama rocks LP as party suspends 11 chieftains in Nasarawa State

Meanwhile, less than two weeks after the just-concluded 2023 gubernatorial elections, the Labour Party has plunged into crisis.

The popular, acclaimed third-force party have begun to witness a series of internal crisis in the aftermath of the elections.

In Nasarawa state, the Labour Party suspended eleven of its top executive members, including the secretary, women leader and treasurer.

