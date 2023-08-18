A PDP chieftain, Ogbonna Nwuke, said former River state governor, Nyesom Wike, has not told them he is dumping the party

The former federal lawmaker said Wike's visit to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, does not mean he wants to defect to the party

Nwuke said Wike and Ganduje share a good relationship regardless of their political backgrounds

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, has revealed the reason why the newly appointed minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, visited the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Nwuke said the rumour that Wike visited Ganduje because he wants to join the APC does not hold water.

Wike visited APC chairman Ganduje because of a shared relationship. Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

He stated this during a chat with Leadership in Port Harcourt on Thursday, August 17.

Why Wike visited Ganduje

He said the former Rivers state governor visited Ganduje because of their shared relationship.

The former federal lawmaker also stated that Wike needs to have a good rapport with Ganduje because he will be working in a federal government led by APC.

So, what that means is that they share relationship and the decision of Wike to visit Ganduje who has just been made APC national chairman is not something that should raise eyebrows because they have shared relationships.

"Wike will be working in a federal government led by APC and he needs to be in good standing in terms of relationship with APC leaders. That does not in any way suggest as people are speculating that he is preparing to crossover to the APC."

Wike has not said he is leaving PDP

Nwuke further disclosed that Wike had not made any move to resign from the PDP.

Nwoke added that the PDP has also not taken any action towards suspending Wike from the party.

“There may be differences in PDP, but Wike has not offered to resign from PDP. PDP has not moved against Wike. All of these insinuations, in my opinion, does not hold water. We should wait, watch and see.”

