While other political parties are busy putting their houses in order, the opposition PDP is enmeshed in a serious crisis

This is the call for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu thickens and members of the party are taking sides

A PDP cheiftain has backed Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike's call for the sack of Ayu as PDP chairman and a fair share of top positions in the party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party Delta State chapter, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, has said that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike isn’t asking for too much by demanding the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Muoboghare, who stated this on Wednesday, November 23, while reacting to the question on lingering crisis in the PDP in Asaba, advised Wike not to give up on Ayu’s resignation, The Punch reported.

PDP chieftain speaks on Wike and Ayu's rift as party crisis worsens. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Delta PDP chieftain reveals why Wike is not in good terms with Ayu and what he wants

He said,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has become the subject of contention

“Wike said the National championship should go to any political region in the South, is that asking for too much?

“Each time I hear Wike’s name, I laugh. Somebody said Wike is a man, and I said no, Wike is not a man, Wike is the plural of a man, he is men because he is a dogged fighter. I like dogged fighters.

“Wike is not saying make me the party chairman, he is not saying make someone from Rivers State or the South-South the party chairman, but any political region from the south, is that asking for too much?

“Wike has tried and I encourage him. I pray for him everyday, do not give up on this party chairman fight. You see, if PDP had agreed that the party chairman should resign and indeed he resigned, these problems won’t be there.

“How can you be having PDP presidential rallies and Gov Wike is not there, these other governors won’t be there,” he added.

Muoboghare who was the immediate past commissioner for higher education and a ranking PDP chieftain in Delta State, described Wike fight as an honest battle.

Prominent Wike’s ally Dumps G5 governors, joins Atiku, donates 20 buses for PDP presidential campaign

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe state and political ally of Rivers state governor, has abandoned the G5 governors and the Integrity Group and joined the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

The Integrity Group is the political group formed by G5 governors to accommodate the PDP members who are supporting them against Atiku and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Dankwambo was a prominent member of the Wike Group, which has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, over the continued stay of Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

PDP crisis: Wike, G5 Governors releases fresh update for Atiku, other party leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the G5 governors and other aggrieved opposition PDP leaders said that they are still open to reconciliation with Atiku.

The aggrieved PDP members agreed that there is a need to resolve the crisis within the party in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 election.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting, a former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang said the group of aggrieved PDP members who have tagged themselves as Integrity Group had not closed its doors on reconciling with Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng