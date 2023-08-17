No fewer than 36 soldiers including two pilots and two crew members were killed in the Niger State ambush and aircraft crash

Defense spokesman Major-General Edward Buba on Thursday, August 17, said the fatalities include three officers and 22 soldiers, with seven soldiers wounded during the ambush

Reacting, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi decried the continuous murder of Nigerian troops and urged the government to prioritise their safety

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Niger state, Minna - The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the death of 36 Nigerian soldiers killed by armed gangs during an ambush around Kundu village in the Shiroro local government area in Niger state on Monday, August 14.

Peter Obi reacts as Nigerian Army loses 36 soldiers in Niger State terrorists’ ambush. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his Twitter Page on Thursday, August 17, Obi expressed deep pain over the unfortunate incident and urged the federal government headed by POresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do the needful as the fight against insecurity persists in Nigeria.

Peter Obi tweeted:

"The report of the death of 36 soldiers who were killed in a terrorist ambush in Niger State is both devastating and depressing. I am very saddened for families whose loved ones have continued to pay the patriotic but very painful price in the fight against insecurity in our country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The continued loss of lives of both our military men and other citizens to ceaseless insecurity is very painful. Once again, I commiserate with our military and security agencies whose personnel have continued to pay the supreme price for peace and security in our nation.

"To the fallen, we pray for eternal rest. To the bereaved families, we pray for succor. To the living active duty personnel, we urge you to remain courageous and resilient in the fight against the forces of evil."

Nigerians react to the death of 36 Nigerian soldiers killed in Niger ambush

Nigerians took to the comment section of Twitter and reacted to the development.

@Obajemujnr_ tweeted:

"The media reported 22, so they are actually 36 soldiers; this is so sad and demoralizing for their colleagues."

@sparkle0100 tweeted:

"36 soldiers were killed and Everywhere is quiet…I think they’re actually more than 36 that were killed."

@st_oladimeji tweeted:

"Peter what are you going to do if you don’t get your mandate back? Quit politics? . I will miss you ."

@dr_guck tweeted:

"My President, it's you I know."

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs express readiness to storm Niger

The Defence Chiefs of the 15 countries under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have expressed their readiness to be part of the standby force that could restore democratic rule in the Niger Republic.

Following the military coup orchestrated by the Presidential Guards in the Niger Republic and the seizure of power from President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African group issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to restore power or risk sanctions, including the use of force.

ECOWAS tells Niger junta what to do as armed groups attack, kill soldiers

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the death of Nigerien soldiers by some armed groups in the country.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page @ecowas_cedeao, ECOWAS expressed sadness over the tragic incident and condemned the attack on the soldiers in its totality.

The sub-region union, however, called on the military coup leader to restore constitutional order and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum as President of the Niger Republic.

Source: Legit.ng