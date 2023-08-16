President Bola Tinubu has described the soldiers that died in a helicopter crash en route to Niger as national heroes that would not be forgotten

The President, in a statement, said the soldiers paid the supreme price while answering national duty in their courageous manner

According to President Tinubu, the late soldiers will be remembered, not as courageous officers but as national heroes who fought for the peace and security of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has mourned the soldiers who died in the helicopter crash en route Niger State from Kaduna on Monday, August 14.

In a statement on his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 15, the president described the casualties as national heroes who have shown courage in defending the country.

President Tinubu said the helicopter that crashed at Chukuba Village near Shiroro in Niger State brought sadness to him while describing the death of the "gallant officers and soldiers" as a tragic loss.

How President Tinubu mourns soldiers who died in helicopter crash

The president maintained that the soldiers were responding to calls on duty while on the evacuation mission, but they paid the "supreme price" in their dedicated service to the beloved Nigeria.

According to the statement:

"While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country."

He stressed that the soldiers answered service to Nigeria without considering the "peril and danger" of the national duty, which was sacred to the mandate of ensuring that Nigerians can live in peace and secured.

The President then sent his condolences to the families of the late national heroes on behalf of the country. He commiserated with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff.

