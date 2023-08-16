Armed groups in Niger Republic have attacked and killed some Nigerien soldiers in the landlocked country

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed sadness over the tragic incident

ECOWAS, however, urged the military junta to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and focus on securing the country

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the death of Nigerien soldiers by some armed groups in the country.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page @ecowas_cedeao, ECOWAS expressed sadness over the tragic incident and condemned the attack on the soldiers in its totality.

The sub-region union, however, called on the military coup leader to restore constitutional order and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum as President of the Niger Republic.

ECOWAS said reinstating Bazoum will allow the military to focus on the security of the country.

