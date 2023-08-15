The Army has described the fight that ensued between its official and LASTMA officers as disturbing

Speaking on the development, the spokesman for the Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the authorities are worried about the development which is one out of many

Brig. Gen. Nwachukwu hinted further that the army will embark on a sensitisation campaign to educate its personnel and promote interagency cooperation

Lagos state, Nigeria - The Nigerian Army has reacted to the recent issue that led to a dram regarding its officials and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on Monday, August 14.

Army condemns soldiers, LASTMA officials clash

Army speaks on the clash between the officials clash with LASTMA officials in Lagos. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Spokesman for the Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, described the unfortunate as “disturbing”, and revealed the plans for soldiers to obey traffic rules and also work together with LASTMA officials in Lagos state and across Nigeria, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, two video clips had gone viral on Monday, August 14, showing some soldiers allegedly attacking a LASTMA official after the traffic officer allegedly dragged a military personnel out of the front seat of a commercial bus.

Reacting, LASTMA spokesman, Taofeek Adebayo, confirmed the development in a telephone chat with Channels Television. Adebayo said the agency would respond appropriately to the incident.

Also, Brig. Gen. Nwachukwu said,

“I must say it is very disturbing that soldiers/LASMA conflict is now one too many.”

He said the frequent altercations point to the fact that there is a need to strengthen interagency cooperation amongst the security agencies in Lagos State.

