The Dean of Law Faculty at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has been suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students

The management of UNICAL announced the decision following students' protest against the embattled professor

It was also gathered that the alleged professor had been accused of a similar case eight years ago but was able to get freedom after a long legal battle

Cross River, Calabar - The management of the University of Calaba (UNICAL) has suspended Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, over allegations of sexual harassment of female law students at the institution.

As reported by The Nation, Prof Ndifon's suspension was announced on Thursday, August 17 and was effected under the statutory provisions of the extant laws and policies guiding the institution.

It was gathered that Prof. Cyril Ndifon had been accused of a similar case of sexual harassment but was vindicated after a legal tussle. Photo Credit: @Rare_Blessing_/UNICAL

The letter of suspension from the management reads:

"Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter which was dated 16th August, 2023.

"The Vice-Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations. She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations."

His suspension is on the heels of the student protest at the Faculty of Law, with students displaying placards with inscriptions kicking against sexual harassment.

It was gathered that Prof Ndifon had been suspended for a similar issue in 2015 but got reinstated after a long legal battle that vindicated him.

The letter concludes:

"The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023. You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

"You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to an invitation from the panel investigating these allegations”

Netizens react

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions to the law professor's suspension by the UNICAL management.

Some netizens believe he deserves more than a suspension, while others believe the Nigerian Bar Association should have stripped off of his wig.

@ebelee_ wrote:

"Has the Nigerian Bar Association said anything on the protest that happened at UNICAL this week, or is the plan to let those girls keep suffering in that man’s hands?"

@riki_maruchi wrote:

"Person wey we go gather Ginja commot for Congress,my set for unical no get lawsan president,e get why!."

