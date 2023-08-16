In a couple of weeks from now, Nigerians, mostly civil servants, would receive a survival wage from the federal government

According to reports, the survival wage will be disbursed to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal

This development was revealed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, April 15

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has revealed that works are ongoing to ensure Nigerians get survival packages while the minimum wage negotiations continue.

As reported by Premium Times, Abbas stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15, at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behaviour Change in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation.

The Speaker, who Hon Oluwole Oke of Osun State represented, said:

“A situation where the take-home pay of a large segment of the population is unable to take them home is a recipe for all manner of corruption.

“This is why the House of Representatives is particularly interested in the ongoing review of minimum wage in the country. The House this time around will ensure that Nigerians get a survival wage that could take them home.”

How Nigeria can fight corruption - Godswill Akpabio reveals

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ably represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Saviour Enyiekere, said there is a need to fight corruption despite its complexities.

He said tackling corruption must be built on accountability and transparency and strengthening the legal frameworks.

He said:

“Nigeria is not lacking in such legal frameworks, and the 10th Senate under my leadership is positioned to bridge any existing legislative gaps in the fight against corruption.

“However, institutions like the ICPC must enforce comprehensive anti-corruption laws that criminalise corrupt activities, establish clear guidelines for ethical behaviours.”

“My cleaner earns N60k”: Oshiomhole slams FG’s N30k minimum wage

Meanwhile, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has made a case for civil servants stating that the N30,000 minimum wage does not meet the reality of this current economy.

During an interview on live television, Oshiomhole described the N30,000 minimum wage as a "criminal wage."

He disclosed that his cleaner earns double the national minimum wage despite having four children she caters for daily.

