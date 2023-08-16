FCT, Abuja - The federal government has issued a fresh directive to federal universities across the 36 states urging them not to charge students tuition fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by Punch, this directive was made known by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, on Tuesday, July 15, at the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on student loans.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law on Democracy Day. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He described the recent increase in charges across federal universities as unfortunate as he reeled out where the charges were being made.

Mr Adejo said:

“The only university that increased charges after the signing of the student loans act is the University of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“They came to the Ministry with a proposal to increase their charges because all Governing Councils were dissolved and we gave them approval."

“Immediately that was done, there was a resolution from the House stopping the increase in fees and the President also gave a directive stopping any increase in fees and that is where it is, even though several others have brought their proposal.”

Meanwhile, Adejo revealed that the increased charges in federal universities were mostly meant to cover the increased cost of utility services like electricity bills.

FG reveals date to kick-off student loan scheme

He, however, cleared the air on the notion that the increased charges in universities were due to the approved Student Loan Act.

Mr Adejo noted that amid the increased charges, some universities still struggle to meet some of their expenses.

He revealed that modalities have been set in motion to kick off the student load scheme for the 2023/2024 academic calendar.

Mr Adejo further revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given the ministry a deadline to kick off the student loan scheme in September 2023.

Source: Legit.ng