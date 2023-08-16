Despite the pains in the land, the 'Renewed Hope' agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration still has Nigerians who believe in it

A senior university lecturer, Dr. Adigun Muse, has spoken to Legit.ng, and called on compatriots to be patient with President Tinubu

His message comes amidst the hardship that trailed the new pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, after the removal of subsidy

Epe, Lagos state - Dr. Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), on Wednesday, August 16, said Nigerians will reap the rewards of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration's new economic reforms after the time of sacrifice.

Dr. Muse said citizens will get all the good things that come with the Tinubu administration after the time of sacrifice needed to transform the nation.

Senior university lecturer asks citizens to be patient with President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Citizens asked to be patient with Tinubu

He expressed hope that when all the ministers that have been nominated by President Tinubu get to work, the current government will flourish.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr. Muse told Legit.ng:

“The ministers have not started working. By the time they commence work, the coast would have been cleared.”

Furthermore, the expert explained that the harsh economic conditions such as the high exchange rate, “has always been with us”. He, however, appealed to President Tinubu to expedite actions in addressing the "excruciating level of poverty" in the land, as “there is a limit to human endurance”.

Dr. Muse also has a message for Nigerian politicians in general.

He said:

“In addition, our politicians at all levels should practically demonstrate the love they have for the country and the masses by reducing the level of waste and exorbitant spending.”

'Reaping benefits of Tinubu's policies'

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Muse said reaping the rewards of the economic policies of President Tinubu would first require sowing the seeds that will provide those future rewards.

He was reacting to Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC's) open letter to President Tinubu. There, the APC chieftain listed what he described as disturbing signals in the early months of the president's administration.

Source: Legit.ng