The management of the University of Calabar has begun the probing of the sexual harassment allegation against the dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon

Professor Cyril Ndifon was accused of sexual harassment and assault by some students who staged protests against him on Monday

But the Professor was quoted to have denied the allegation, adding that the protesting students were being sponsored by some individuals who have issues with him in the faculty

Calabar, Cross River - The University of Calabar (UNICAL) management has launched an investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment put forward against Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the faculty of law, by the students of the institution.

On Monday, August 14, in a viral video on social media, students of the faculty accused the professor of sexual assault and harassment of them, The Punch reported.

The students stormed the office of the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi, with different placards bearing inscriptions. Some of them are “We are tired of buying law journals”, “Law girls are not your bonanza; Prof. Ndifon should stop grabbing us and others,” “Ndifon must go for our sanity”, “We are tired of lecturers not attending classes”.

Accused UNICAL professor breaks silence

CrossRiverWatch, an online medium, earlier quoted Professor Ndifon, denying the allegation, saying that the protest was sponsored by persons in the faculty who were holding one thing or the other against him.

The professor was partly quoted:

“For Christ’s sake, I don’t teach Year 2 B or Year one students, so I don’t know why they have chosen to drag my name into the mud. This was why I said earlier that the allegations were lies, cooked from the pit of hell, just to destroy a reputation that I had spent decades building.”

