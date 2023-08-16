The ruling of the Kano State election petition tribunal in the Tarauni Federal Constituency election case would be heading to the appeal court

The defendant and candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Mukthar Umar-Zakari, has faulted the election tribunal's verdict over an alleged certificate forgery

He stated that charges against him were misconstrued due to his name change, which was legally executed before the elections

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) House of Representative Candidate for Tarauni Federal Constituency sacked by the Kano State election tribunal, Mukthar Umar-Zakari, has revealed that he would be heading to the appellate court to seek redress.

As reported by NAN, Umar-Zakari made this known via a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, July 15.

Mukthar Umar-Zakari has resolved that he would challenge the election tribunal's verdict at the appellate court. Photo Credit: Mukthar Umar-Zakari

Source: Facebook

This development is on the heels of the tribunal verdict that nullified his election over an alleged case of certificate forgery as submitted to the independent national electoral commission (INEC) in the build-up to the general elections.

The verdict by a three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice I.P. Chima, pronounced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hafizu Kawu, as the election winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, the defendant argued that the alleged result presented as evidence at the tribunal was not the result tendered before INEC in the build-up to the election.

NNPP candidate recounts why he's alleged of certificate forgery

Umar-Zakari revealed that the disparities over his certificate were due to his change of name which was legally executed under the statutory provision of the law.

He said:

“...In my desire to link my two names to the family, I added Zakari to my name and turned Mukthar Umar-Zakari after meeting all the legal and constitutional procedures regarding the change of names.

“These are :swearing an affidavit; newspaper publication; gazetted the name as required and obtained; deed poll.”

He stated that he had executed his change of name even before the elections, and all legal documents were submitted to the electoral body for verification and were duly certified and received.

Umar-Zakari expressed his desire to seek redress at the appellate court to reclaim his mandate and prove that he is a law-abiding citizen who has respect and gives credence to the rule of law.

He said:

“I do hope the Appeal Court will use the discretion bestowed on them by the constitution of the Federation of Nigeria to review the judgement passed by the honourable justice of the tribunal in the interest of peace, stability, rule of law, and constitutional democracy.”

Court sacks prominent House of Reps member, gives reason

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Muktar Umar Yerima of the NNPP, representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had been sacked tribunal.

The national and state House of Assembly elections petition tribunal nullified the victory of Yerima in the 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

With the evidence before the court, Yerima's votes were declared a waste as the NNPP was regarded as not having an eligible candidate in the election.

Source: Legit.ng