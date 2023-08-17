FCT, Abuja - Following the unveiling of the portfolios of President Bola Tinubu's ministers on Wednesday, August 16, there have been mixed reactions about the designation offices of the ministers on social media.

One of the most surprising appointments is that of ex-Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike who has been tipped to head the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs or the Ministry of State Petroleum.

Nyesom Wike is the first FCT minister from the southern region since Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

To the surprise of many political enthusiasts, Wike was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, Wike's appointment as FCT minister caused a lot of buzz on social media, with many reactions about what he might do when he kicks off his ministerial duties.

Netizens react to Wike's appointment as FCT minister

Public affairs commentator Dr Joe Abah quickly reacted to Wike's appointment as FCT minister.

He said:

"If it’s true that Wike is the new FCT Minister, it would mean that he’ll be the first southerner to be FCT Minister.

"It will also mean that his band is back with a bang. Abuja gardens will no longer need to close by 7pm because Wike will come to with his 40-year-old whiskey."

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reacted on his social media, saying that Wike's appointment is a sign that the ruling party is prepared for a rerun and would want him to finish the last puzzle of the 25% vote for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote:

"First mission.

"2nd mission will be 25% FCT

"WIKE will do a flyover over that PDP abandoned Building.

@firstladyship also wrote:

"25% in the FCT is compulsory.

"If Abuja is like every other state in Nigeria, why don’t you have the Minister of Enugu state, or the Minister of Kaduna state?

"Why don’t you make Wike the Minister of Rivers state, or that of Cross River state?

#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

@Orji_Okosisi1 wrote:

"Bola Tinubu wants the rigging machine (Wike) to rig Abuja for him, in the event the judiciary orders for a rerun or fresh presidential election, hence he appointed him Minister of FCT, but let me be clear:

"Bola Tinubu would not be on the ballot, in the event the judiciary nullifies his “victory,” and orders for a rerun or fresh election.

"The Tribunal and Supreme Court not disqualifying Bola Tinubu from contesting for presidential election in Nigeria, will be a travesty of justice. #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary"

