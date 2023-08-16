APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed what will happen if former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike joins the ruling APC

Ganduje has said that the defection of Wike, to APC will improve the chances of the party in the 2027 general election

The former governor of Kano state noted that the ruling party would come out with a new blueprint to increase its followership

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje's recent statement has further fuelled the alleged defection rumours of the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

"More parties to fuse into APC", Ganduje says after meeting Wike

In a new statement, Ganduje clears the air on Wike’s alleged plan to defect from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

This is as Ganduje boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC, Vanguard reported.

Ganduje made this assertion on Wednesday, August 16, while giving an insight into the visit of minister-designate and former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Tuesday, August 15, The Nation report added.

Asked whether Wike would be joining the APC as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, Ganduje said the former Rivers governor is ready to cooperate with the ruling party without necessarily joining the ship.

When President Tinubu will swear in Wike, others as ministers revealed

President Bola Tinubu has been reportedly considering inaugurating his cabinet on Monday, August 21, barely three months after he took the oath of office and started his administration solo.

A source within the presidency disclosed the development, adding that President Tinubu may swear in former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State and 43 other ministers confirmed by the Senate.

Defection looms as Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja

Legit.ng reported earlier that the ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with the newly appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje.

The duo met in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15.

Wike, who is a ministerial nominee and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been credited for playing an instrumental role in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls.

