A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's choice of portfolios

Sani queried President Tinubu for not appointing a retired military officer with experience and records as the minister of defence

Meanwhile, Tinubu appointed the ex-Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike as FCT minister and Dave Umahi, his Ebonyi state counterpart, as minister of works

Kaduna state, Nigeria - The former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has expressed deep concern as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed the former governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as the Defence minister.

Source: Facebook

Sani in a post shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday night, August 16, wondered why a retired Military officer was not appointed as the defence minister with the current security challenges Nigeria is faced with.

Reacting to the assigned portfolios of President Tinubu's ministers, after one week that they were screened by the Nigerian Senate, Sani tweeted:

"In view of the security challenges faced by this country,I thought the Defence Minister should be a retired Military officer with experience and records of accomplishments.That office shouldn’t be just political, especially at this time."

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Matawalle as defence minister

@ChimezieChuta tweeted:

"We're in a season of anomy. Anything goes."

@legend_082 tweeted:

"The minister for Aviation is a lawyer with no experience in the industry ."

@CyrusAdemola tweeted:

"What can we say? Our minister of economics and budget planning, Atiku Bagudu, has corruption charges against him that dates back as far as Abacha. Senator, all na cruise."

@TimiBlaze tweeted:

"I thought you don’t care about corruption?

@BelloMuhammad12 tweeted:

"What a Country Bello Mutawalle as a State minister of Defence during his tenure as Governor he gifts Toyota Hilux to Bandit Leaders."

President Tinubu appoints Wike as minister of FCT, Umahi, minister of works

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), and Minister of Works, respectively.

President Tinubu also appointed Festus Keyamo, as the aviation minister.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

Source: Legit.ng