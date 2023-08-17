FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, August 17, announced the chairman and members of the special committees of the lower chambers of the national assembly.

As contained in a statement signed by the Speaker, five lawmakers were selected as chairmen for special committees in the House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the House of Reps announced five committee chairmen for the 10th national assembly. Photo Credit: Tajudeen Abbas

Source: Facebook

These committees range from House Committee on Army, Hydrological Services, Healthcare Services, Electronic and Digital Banking, and Institutional Reforms.

The statement reads:

"Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Hon Ministers by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers..."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Full list of House Committee Chairmen

1. Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi - (APC, Niger) - Chairman, House Committee on Army

2. Hon. Pascal Agbodike - (APGA, Anambra) - Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services

3. Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) - Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services

4. Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) - Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking

5. Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) - Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess.

Source: Legit.ng