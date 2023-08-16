The governor of Imo state on Tuesday, August 15, received Super Falcon Players at the Imo State Government House

Governor Hope Uzodinma who hosted Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi, commended their performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The APC governor presented some tokens to the players and also gave lands as a form of encouragement to them even though they exited the competition

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, has rewarded Imo state players.

This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, gifted $10,000 to four players from the state who were part of the Super Falcons squad that participated in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Uzodinma also promised the players a piece of land in choice locations in the state.

Governor Uzodimma gives $10k, land to Imo players who participated in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

In a video on his official Twitter page, the governor announced the rewards while hosting the squad members at the state house in Owerri on Tuesday, August 15, The Cable reported.

"When @desireoparanozie reacted emotionally, on her social media account, over their exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023; attributing it to the non conversion of her own penalty kick, I was moved passionately not just for their impressive performance in the competition but, for the zeal to make the nation proud.

"Thankfully, they now wear beautiful smiles even as I presented some token to them as an encouragement to do more," Governor Hope Uzodimma said.

Watch the video as Imo players get cash, land from Uzodinma

