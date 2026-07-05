A furious man has penned an open letter to Elon Musk, calling for the suspension of X (formerly Twitter) monetisation for Nigerian accounts over engagement farming and disgusting content

X monetisation was officially rolled out for Nigerian accounts on July 28, 2023, when the platform launched its Ads Revenue Sharing program globally

The man's appeal to the world's richest man, Musk, did not sit well with some Nigerians, triggering criticism and backlash

A Nigerian X user, Yẹmí-Ìdàmú Ànọ́bí, has appealed to the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October 2022, to put a pause on X's monetisation for Nigerian accounts.

X began paying verified Nigerian creators around August, shortly after the platform rolled out its monetisation for Nigerian accounts on July 28, 2023.

A man appeals to Elon Musk to suspend X monetisation for Nigerian accounts. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, SOPA Images, @kr3wmatic

Source: Getty Images

However, the craze for Elon's X pay fuelled a rise in fake stories and engagement farming on the platform.

Man's open letter to Elon Musk

Reacting to a verified Nigerian user's tweet containing disturbing images, Yẹmí tagged Elon's account, urging him to suspend the X monetisation for Nigerian accounts.

He stated that this is because many people farm engagements and post nonsense content to chase revenue payouts. His tweet on July 5 read:

"Good morning, @elonmusk.

"I know a lot of Nigerians will come for me over this, but please consider suspending monetization for Nigerian accounts. Too many people are farming engagement and posting nonsense just to chase revenue payouts."

A man has called on Elon Musk to put a pause on the X monetisation for Nigerian accounts. Photo Credit: @kr3wmatic

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail man's appeal to Elon Musk

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's appeal to Elon Musk below:

@mr__prolific said:

"It’s really disgusting the kind of daft things Nigerian youths post for engagement. They act with so much low IQ on X."

@mamoh24 said:

"So u won do am like Adam abi? Bcus of am na why we dey here, so bcus of 1 pesin make all suffer?

"Omo u no fit be leader oo. Cus if one state offend u, the whole country go fill am😕chai."

@okereke_victor5 said:

"U know say job no dey Nigeria. Whatever they are using to make money on Twitter leave them na No be say them dey thief Abi u wan dey feed them."

@greyham_17 said:

"OG in as much as I hate some of this stuff, please let them be it takes courage to and a whole lot to do something like dis. I bet you can’t. Also, direct this energy to the Nigeria government. In doing so, a lot of this will change and u won’t have to appeal for tins like dis."

@Shyle555 said:

"Mr., maybe you need to read how monetization works. You will understand that the post behind the reason for you asking for suspension of monetization of Nigerian accounts won't even make meaningful revenue from being dumb! X understands the game!"

@atomthegreat_ said:

"You sef dey Farm with this post.

"So regardless everybody dey farm engagement.

"One way or the other."

How Musk's X pay fuels fake stories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the rise in fake stories as Nigerian content creators chase Elon Musk's X pay.

The pressure to go and to stay viral has driven some people to invent stories and spread misinformation.

One of the most recent perpetrators of the dangerous misinformation culture, however, did not go scot-free like others, perhaps, because it involved Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu.

Source: Legit.ng