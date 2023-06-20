Ahead of the crucial off-cycle 2023 gubernatorial elections in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has received defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Uzodimma received the defectors at the government house in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, June 19.

Governor Hope Uzodimma posed for a group photograph with the defectors from the PDP. Photo Credit: Hope New and Electronic Media Center

While speaking at the meeting, Governor Uzodimma reassured members of the Opposition parties that the Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) is open to receiving more members to move the state forward.

Gov Uzodimma hails PDP bold decampees

He, however, commended the courage of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who decamp to build consensus in the politics of Imo State for the interest of our people and the development of our state.

The governor stated that a political party is a vehicle for rendering selfless services to the people, and individuals or groups should be allowed to serve their fellow citizens.

Mr Collins Opuruzor speaking on behalf of his fellow decampees, declared his support for the governor's "patriotic and tenacious drive in transforming Imo State in infrastructure, economy, and social status."

He further disclosed his intentions to be admitted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Shared Prosperity Government "where accountability, inclusiveness and burning desire to make Imo great, are the order of the day".

