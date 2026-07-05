2027 Presidency: Influential Ondo Politician Predicts Party to Win Election
- Minister Ayodele Emmanuel Olawande believes the ruling APC can thrive in the 2027 elections by fulfilling its promises
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration introduced initiatives aimed at enhancing Nigerians' lives
- Growing youth participation could strengthen the APC’s future leadership prospects beyond 2027, according to Olawande
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ayodele Olawande, minister of youth development, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a brighter chance in the 2027 elections ‘if it continues to deliver on its promises’.
Olawande, who spoke in an interview published by Vanguard on Sunday, July 5, explained that the President Bola Tinubu administration has rolled out several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. Tinubu, Nigeria's 16th and current president, is a chieftain of the APC.
Asked if he thinks the ruling party has a chance in 2027, Ondo-born Olawande replied:
“APC has a better, brighter chance if it continues to deliver on its promises. If the president is allowed, by the grace of God, to secure a second term, it could deliver more direct benefits for many Nigerians.
"The party’s prospects could extend beyond 2027 because youth participation is growing.
“The president has given young people a chance to learn and benefit from reforms, and by 2031 we can expect an even stronger pool of leaders.”
Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, 74, is the APC candidate for the 2027 elections and Atiku Abubakar, nearly 80, is running for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC). Peter Obi, another leading presidential candidate, flies the flag of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.