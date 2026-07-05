Minister Ayodele Emmanuel Olawande believes the ruling APC can thrive in the 2027 elections by fulfilling its promises

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration introduced initiatives aimed at enhancing Nigerians' lives

Growing youth participation could strengthen the APC’s future leadership prospects beyond 2027, according to Olawande

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ayodele Olawande, minister of youth development, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a brighter chance in the 2027 elections ‘if it continues to deliver on its promises’.

Olawande, who spoke in an interview published by Vanguard on Sunday, July 5, explained that the President Bola Tinubu administration has rolled out several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. Tinubu, Nigeria's 16th and current president, is a chieftain of the APC.

Minister Ayodele Olawande says the APC has a strong chance in the 2027 elections if it continues to fulfil its promises to Nigerians. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Asked if he thinks the ruling party has a chance in 2027, Ondo-born Olawande replied:

“APC has a better, brighter chance if it continues to deliver on its promises. If the president is allowed, by the grace of God, to secure a second term, it could deliver more direct benefits for many Nigerians.

"The party’s prospects could extend beyond 2027 because youth participation is growing.

“The president has given young people a chance to learn and benefit from reforms, and by 2031 we can expect an even stronger pool of leaders.”

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, 74, is the APC candidate for the 2027 elections and Atiku Abubakar, nearly 80, is running for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC). Peter Obi, another leading presidential candidate, flies the flag of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: Legit.ng