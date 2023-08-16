President Bola Tinubu has been reported to be likely to inaugurate his cabinet and swear-in ministers on Monday

A source within the presidency disclosed that the office of the Chief of State and SGF is working toward the event on Monday

President Tinubu is expected to swear in 45 ministers, including former governors of Rivers and Osun, Nyesom Wike and Gboyega Oyetola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been reportedly considering inaugurating his cabinet on Monday, August 21, barely three months after he took the oath of office and started his administration solo.

According to The Guardian, a source within the presidency disclosed the development, adding that President Tinubu may swear in former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State and 43 other ministers confirmed by the Senate.

President Tinubu to unveil ministers' portfolio on Monday Photo Creddit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President plans inaugurating ministers on Monday

There was an earlier indication that the 45 ministers screened and confirmed by the Senate might resume on Wednesday, August 14, since it was the day the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting always held.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But the source disclosed that the schedule of the President for the week did not include the swearing-in of the ministers.

It was also learnt that the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and that of the Chief of Staff are making final arrangements for the inauguration of the ministers on Monday.

How President Tinubu working ahead to constitute his cabinet

The event was planned to follow a ministerial retreat where the cabinet members would be inducted and made to sign a service charter to commit to the faithful implementation of the president's agenda, renewed hope.

Recall that the Senate last week confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Red Chamber by President Tinubu in late July.

Olufunso Adebiyi: Tinubu appoints Ekiti man as State House Permanent Secretary

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olusesan Olufunso Adebiyi from Ekiti State as the new permanent secretary of the State House.

Adebiyi reportedly succeeds Tijjani Umar, who served in the position since April 5, 2020, until his retirement on Thursday, August 10.

The permanent secretary was said to have officially resumed on Monday, August 14, and he pledged his commitment to the country.

Source: Legit.ng