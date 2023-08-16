Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 16, hosted former First Lady Dame Patient Jonathan at the presidential villa

It was gathered that Patient Jonathan's visit to the villa was to show solidarity and support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dame Jonathan also urged Nigerian women to back Oluremi and her husband in their quest to fulfil and uphold the renewed hope mantra

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria witnessed history on Wednesday, July 16, when former First Lady Dame Patient Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to the current First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to a social media post made by Busola Kukoyi, an aide to the First Lady, it was confirmed that the visit of Patient Jonathan was to pledge her support to her office and her husband's administration.

Former First Lady, Dame Patient Jonathan, urged Nigerian women to back Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Photo Credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

Kukoyi wrote:

"Former First Lady Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON where the former First Lady described it as a solidarity visit to assure Senator Oluremi Tinubu of her support."

She noted that the former First Lady assured Nigerian women to support Senator Oluremi and that she is ready to fulfil the renewed hope the administration promised.

Kukoyi wrote

"She also assured Nigerian women that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will carry all Nigerian women along and ensure a time of Renewed Hope."

