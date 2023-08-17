The newly appointed ministers that will work under President Bola Tinubu's government, will be assumed office on Monday, August 21

The 45 ministers whose portfolios were announced on Wednesday night, August 16, 2023, will be officially sworn in by President Tinubu, a statement by the presidency confirmed

The secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume hinted that the ministers-designate are expected to come with two guests each during their swearing-in ceremony

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, swear in the newly appointed ministers at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja by 10:00 am, presidency affirmed.

Tinubu will swear in the newly appointed ministers on Monday, August 21st, 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Presidency speaks on ministers-designate swearing-in ceremony

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Dr George Akume, made this disclosure on Wednesday night, August 16, 2023, in a statement, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu on Wednesday, formally assigned portfolios to the ministers, recently cleared by the Nigerian Senate.

The former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was made minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ex-Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi was named minister of works while Festus Keyamo was appointed as the minister of aviation.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each. All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am,” Akume said in the statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), TVC News report added.

