Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on Monday, August 7, 2023, met with First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

The president's wife received D'Tigress after their victory in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship, which she described as an outstanding feat

This is coming a few hours after President Bola Tinubu greeted the Super Falcons and noted that their brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite losing to England

State House, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu on Monday, August 7, 2023, received FIBA Women AfroBasket 2023 Tournament Champions, D'Tigress in the State House.

First Lady receives D’Tigress after FIBA Women AfroBasket win

Nigeria's First Lady Oluremi Tinubu receives in audience D’Tigress after their 4th FIBA AfroBasket win. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

The president’s wife is elated which is evident in the video as she smiled while receiving the champions at the Villa and held the cup with the team leader.

The former Nigerian Senator, Oluremi thereby congratulated the team on their outstanding victory and disclosed that Nigerians are proud of them, NTA News reported.

The D’Tigress defeated Senegal 84-74 in the final of the FIBA Women AfroBasket 2023 Tournament to be crowned African champions for a fourth straight time.

Watch the video as Tinubu's wife received D’Tigress at the State House, Abuja

