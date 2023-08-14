The Nigerian women's national football team, Super Falcons, have been given a presidential welcome at the State House in Aso Rock, Abuja

The FIFA Women's World Cup heroines were hosted by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was seen in a group photograph with the team

The Super Falcons were unbeaten in the tournament's group stages after defeating the host nation (Australia) and securing two draws against Ireland and Canada

Aso Rock, Abuja - The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has received the Nigerian women's national team (Super Falcons) at the State House in Aso Rock.

In a viral photo surfacing on social media, members of the Super Falcons team were seen in a group photograph with the First Lady on Monday, August 13.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pictured with members of the Super Falcons team in Aso Rock on Monday, August 14. Photo Credit: NTA

This is on the heels of their performance at the ongoing FIFA Women's world cup in Australia, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by the English Women's team.

Nigeria went unbeaten in the group stages with a victory against the host nation Australia in the opening fixture and two draws against Ireland and Canada.

The Super Falcons is also one of the few teams in every FIFA Women's World Cup tournament since its inception in 1991.

Nigeria's outing in Australia is also the best performance of the team since it has been participating in the tournament.

This is coming a few hours after President Bola Tinubu greeted the Super Falcons and noted that their brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite losing to England.

