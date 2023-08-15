President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently facing criticism after the federal government ordered the removal of a billboard advert checkmating the judiciary

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, has critiqued the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for pulling down the billboard advert with the text, “All Eyes on The Judiciary.”

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, Shuaibu described the actions of ARCON as a clear testament that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is authoritarian and an assault on freedom of speech.

The director and deputy director of the advertising standard panel (ASP) have been suspended over the billboard targeted at the judiciary.

Shaibu said the entire incident reinforced the argument that election cases in court ought to be completed before beneficiaries of questionable elections are inaugurated.

He wondered how a message like: “All Eyes on the Judiciary” would translate to a threat to society.

Shuaibu said:

“The basic principle of social justice is about the people. The advertisers of the billboards only did what the norm is in civilized climes. It was the agents working to impress an interest that read meanings to that innocuous advert. Otherwise, it is a basic principle that eyes must be on the wheel of justice.

Eyes must naturally be on the wheel of justice because when justice is delivered, it must be ‘seen’ to have been just! In any case, both Tinubu and the APC are before the same court. It is curious how they find this particular message upsetting. Anyway, even if they pull down the billboards, they can never stop all eyes from being on the judiciary at this historic time.”

He said ARCON had already begun acting like the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) which had built a reputation of denying Nigerians the right to carry adverts which the Lagos State government deemed “unfavourable”.

Atiku’s aide said:

“Tinubu has, once again, put his dictatorial tendency on public display. How has a simple message that says “all eyes are on the judiciary” suddenly become offensive? This is a clear case of abuse of office and reinforces the argument that court cases ought to be concluded before inauguration so that beneficiaries of fraudulent elections would not be able to manipulate the system in their favour.

“Nigerians can now see what the people of Lagos have been facing all these years where LASAA denies the opposition the use of billboards just to please their master. It has become so bad that Tinubu’s son is the one that has exclusive rights to billboards on the Lekki axis. Who can forget that the company where Tinubu’s son enjoys commanding heights admitted to turning off the billboard lights during the #ENDSARS protests? And the only ridiculous explanation for such a dastardly act is that it wasn’t in bad faith.”

Tinubu, an hypocritical, intolerant authoritarian, says Phrank Shuaibu

Shaibu said it was ironic that Tinubu claimed to be a Democrat and even boasted of funding the June 12 struggle only for him to transform into an intolerant authoritarian after the election.

Atiku’s aide added that it was hypocritical for the same man to be championing democracy in Niger while at the same time denying Nigerians the most basic form of democracy, which includes freedom of speech and expression. He needs to be reminded that charity begins at home.

He said the statement at the Senate screening by Dele Alake that ‘social media would be regulated soon’ was just evidence that Tinubu had no regard for democratic norms.

FG sanctions advertising standard panel over ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards’, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has suspended the director and deputy director of the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP).

The director-general of ARCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, confirmed this via a statement released on Tuesday, July 15.

It was gathered that the decision was linked to a nationwide advert on several billboards with the text ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary.'

