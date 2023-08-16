Senator Adams Oshiomhole has revealed the kind of economic situation the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited after assuming office

Oshiomhole said Tinubu's administration inherited an economy in a terrible state, and there is no quick fix for resolving the challenges

The former Edo state governor noted that Tinubu's government must make “painful decisions” to address it

State House, Abuja - Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said there is no quick fix in resolving the terrible economic situation the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited after assuming office on May 29.

Oshiomhle said President Tinubu’s administration will have to take “painful decisions” to address the economic challenges confronting the country, TheCable reported.

The former Edo state governor stated this while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock on Tuesday, August 15.

“The issues of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix. The government inherited a terrible economic situation. Everybody knows it,” he said.

“The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.

“Nothing can be worse. But they came determined that they will have to do business unusual; to arrest the drift; stabilise the economy and then begin to move forward.

“Some painful decisions are necessary. It is like any of us that has been unfortunate to have an ailment that requires surgery.

