Nigerians have been urged to prepare for the worse regarding the outcome of the election tribunal judgements

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo predicted that the scenario that played out in the 2023 presidential election would eventually unfold with the tribunal's judgement

Meanwhile, the outcome of the tribunal will determine the fate of Tinubu as Nigeria's 16th president going forward

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has sent a strong message to Nigerians as it predicts the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement.

Nigerians await the tribunal's final verdict on the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwasju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged Nigerians to prepare themselves for any outcome from the tribunal.

Expressing concerns over heightened public expectations, Ohanaeze said it was drawing attention to disappointment experienced after the 2023 presidential election and warned that a similar scenario might unfold following the tribunal’s verdict, The Guardian reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 14, by the secretary general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group acknowledged widespread optimism that accompanied the 2023 election, following new electoral laws and assurance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of a credible, free and fair process.

Isiguzoro said:

“As Nigerians eagerly await the verdict of the tribunal, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the apex Igbo cultural organisation, advises citizens to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for potential shocks or miracles.”

