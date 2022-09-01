Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has alleged that the main Obidient on Twitter, a prominent supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is an IPOB agent

The former spokesperson to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has alleged that the main Obidient on microblogging, Twitter, is an agent of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Omokri, in a video on his verified Facebook page, alleges that this main supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is the main promoter of the proscribed IPOB using a female profile on Twitter.

Peter Obi knows make IPOB agent disguising as female Obidient on Twitter

The ex-presidential aide added that Peter Obi is aware, and they both have discussed it, but the former Anambra governor chooses to condemn his action in private rather than in public.

He stated that this IPOB agent, disguising as Obidient, had earlier threatened his life and that of his family, which informed his decision to keep condemning the Labour Party’s presidential hopeful.

Omokri added that he could trace the person’s identity through the support of the Department of the State Services (DSS) and legally vows to deal with this person after the 2023 elections.

He said he would have done that now but that would affect its primary focus of selling his choice of presidential candidate to the Nigerian public.

