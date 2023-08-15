Former deputy governors elected under the ruling APC are not happy with the leadership of President Bola Tinubu

In a recent visit to the party's chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the ex-deputy governors decried exclusion from NEC's meeting

They urged Ganduje to do needful and carry them along in his dispensation as the party's chairman while noting they have a strong footing in Nigeria's politics

FCT, Abuja - The forum of former deputy governors of Nigeria has called on the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to amend the party’s constitution.

APC ex-deputy govs lament exclusion from NEC meeting

Ganduje assures APC ex-deputy governor that under his leadership, their interest will be protected. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Ganduje was told to amend the party's law, so as to allow ex-deputy governors to attend meetings of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

A 60-member delegation of the group made the appeal on Monday, August 14, when they visited Ganduje at the APC national headquarters in Abuja, The Punch reported.

While decrying their omission from the list of dignitaries that turned up for the NEC meeting recently, the chairman of the forum, Chris Akomas, said the ex-deputy governors have a massive following in Nigerian politics.

Ganduje assures ex-deputy govs their interest will be protected in APC

Reacting to their concern, Ganduje maintained that the office of a deputy governor is a controversial one.

He said that being a deputy governor in Nigeria was most difficult because of sycophants who tried to create confusion and a rift between governors and their deputies, VON report added.

He, however, promised to look into the issue, saying he understood their plight, having served as a deputy governor under his former boss-turned-political adversary, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Kano, Daily Independent reported.

“If you don’t need the spare tyre when you are normal, you will need it when you are in trouble.

“There is no doubt the position of the Deputy Governor is the most controversial position in governance, not only in Nigeria, but all over the world,” he said.

