FCT, Abuja - Amid controversy surrounding the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and his decision to withdraw his interest in an opportunity to be a presidential cabinet member, there are fears that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might finally dump him.

Reacting to these fears and speculation, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Tinubu not to drop El-Rufai from becoming a minister and a member of his cabinet.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to reject the withdrawal of Nasir El-Rufail from the ministerial list. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Okechukwu stated this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, August 13.

He described El-Rufai as a valuable asset needed to revive the power sector in Nigeria.

Okechukwu said:

“The extraordinary El-Rufai tonic was lost by Buhari and one will not like neither our dear nation nor President Tinubu to miss this rare gem. Added is that our great party the APC, will benefit immensely from plethora of performing ministers as we approach 2027 general elections.

“His ejection from the system will regrettably lead to the ejection of more Nigerians from the national electricity grid. A lot of rich Nigerians are already ejected from our public electricity supply chain by the epileptic power supply and many poor Nigerians by high tariffs. We need a unique one like El-Rufai to fix it."

Okechukwu, however, cleared the air that he is not a cheerleader of the former governor nor said that he could not be replaced. But he added that El-Rufai's prowess as a man known for his track records would help revitalise the power sector.

He said:

“I am neither a cheerleader of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai nor am I saying that he is indispensable; however, as Mr Project, he is equipped more than some of us to not only transform our electricity chain but sanitise the toxic energy industry.”

El-Rufai was during the ministerial screening as he faced a lot of petitions bordering on religious crisis, security and others.

The pressure over his nomination from different agitators and pressure was said to have led to his withdrawal from being a minister.

