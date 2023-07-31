Former rebel leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has reacted to calls by some Nigerians for him to be arrested

Activists like Deji Adeyanju had called for Dokubo's arrest for threatening Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state and allegedly being a threat to national security

Dokubo replied at the weekend, saying he is not scared of being arrested because even if he is tried, he will eventually regain freedom

Buguma, Rivers state - Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said he will walk out a free man even if authorities arrest him.

The ex-militant spoke in a Facebook Live on Saturday, July 29, monitored by Legit.ng.

Asari Dokubo reveals what will happen if he is arrested

Dokubo, the founder of the defunct Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF), stated that he would not engage in actions with impunity.

He said:

“Arrest me for what? If you arrest me, you take me to court, and I will walk out free.

“So, let people not think we have power, so we are going to use power to coerce and oppress people for no reason.”

