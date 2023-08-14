The director of publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, says the omission of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from the ministerial slot of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could be attributed to the frequent attacks on the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje by the current governor (Abba Yusuf) of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Governor Yusuf, regarded as the political protege of Senator Kwankwaso, has been in a heated feud with his predecessor, Ganduje, who has consistently critiqued his style of governance since taking over office on Monday, April 29.

Governor Abba Yusuf's frequent attacks on his predecessor have been revealed as the reason Rabu Kwankwaso was denied a ministerial slot. Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Abdullahi Ganduje/Abba Yusuf

As reported by Punch, Ibrahim said:

“Kwankwaso is a force to reckon with in the politics of Kano. But the way and manner his Kwankwasiyya movement goes about conducting itself has made the support for Kwankwaso to wane gradually. This is because of the brigandage the movement is bringing into the politics of Kano, and by extension, Nigeria.

“The President must have felt the pulse of the public and weighed the relevance and implementation of his policies, particularly his effort to win the hearts of Kano people. There is no way you will dismiss the political maturity, sagacity and experience of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje when it comes to the way he plays politics in Kano."

Meanwhile, Senator Kwankwaso's camp believed that Ibrahim did not deserve a response after insinuating that Kwankwaso had lost his political relevance in Kano State.

The publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo, said:

“Some of these issues are things the party is not supposed to be reacting to now. He (Kwankwaso) has spoken directly on the issue you talked about. He is the one who opted out. What else do you want?

“If Ganduje is saying what he is saying and wants to continue to be behaving like a garrison commander, it is his business, not ours.”

