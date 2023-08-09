There is a fresh development regarding the ECOWAS sanctions and military intervention in the Republic of Niger

Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar opposed the ECOWAS sanctions as well as the military move against the Niger juntas

The council has urged President Bola Tinubu led-ECOWAS, to apply dialogue and not force in their negotiation with the coup leaders

Sokoto state, Nigeria - The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has stated revealed its position regarding the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Islamic Council opposes ECOWAS sanctions against Niger coup leaders

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, was part of the ECOWAS team who did not meet with the Niger Coup leaders as planned. Photo credit: @Abdulfagge

Why Islamic council rejected ECOWAS sanctions against the juntas

On Wednesday, August 9, NSCIA's deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, said the council has opposed the sanctions imposed on Niger by ECOWAS following the Wednesday, July 26 coup in the West African country, PremiumTimes reported.

“It is well known that such kinds of economic sanctions are counter-productive and eventually end in futility,” the NSCIA stated.

Sultan of Sokoto sends message to President Tinubu

The NSCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, also stated its opposition to using force to dislodge the putschists who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office last month.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS had earlier imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup. The sanctions include the closure of air and land borders, freezing Niger’s accounts in ECOWAS central banks, and so on, Daily Trust reported.

"Use dialogue not force", Sultan tells Tinubu

In its statement, NSCIA acknowledged that the coup leaders were defiant in their stance but urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWASA, to call for dialogue in dealing with the juntas.

Meanwhile, the NSCIA is the most influential Islamic organisation in Nigeria where millions of Muslims consider the Sultan as their leader.

ECOWAS delegation: How Abdulsalami, Sultan were reportedly humiliated by Niger Junta

A team from the West African bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) envoy, did not achieve their major aim of travelling to the Niger Republic to negotiate with the military juntas.

According to a report by Premium Times, the ECOWAS delegation to Niger led by former Nigerian military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was humiliated on Thursday, August 3, by the Nigerien junta as the members were prevented from leaving the airport.

A Nigerian government source briefed about the visit told Premium Times that the three-man team sent to negotiate with the junta leaders was not allowed into the country.

Niger coup leaders to recall ambassador from Nigeria

The General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to the US, France, and Togo, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between France and the Republic of Niger, The Punch reported on Friday, August 4.

