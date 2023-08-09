Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and grand Khalifah of the Tijjaniyah Muslim Group in Nigeria, has visited Niamey, the capital of the Niger Republic and held a private meeting with the leader of the military junta, General Tchani.

In a video shared by Daily Trust and photos by Leadership on their Twitter pages, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was seen engaging the military leaders, suspecting to be on the political development in the country.

However, it was not clear in what capacity Sanusi embarked on the journey to the Niger Republic, the West African country that recently severed its diplomatic ties with Nigeria over its stance against the military rule in the country.

President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has led the regional bloc to condemn the overthrowing of democratic government in the country.

The ECOWAS also gave the military junta a seven-day ultimatum to return power to the elected government or face more sanctions, adding that the use of force would not be ruled out of option.

Following the ultimatum's expiration, the Nigerian presidency announced that more sanctions had been imposed on the supporters of the coup, adding that the sanction would be carried out through the CBN.

While the West African bloc has scheduled another meeting for Thursday, August 10, the Nigeria presidency insisted that military option was yet to be ruled out of the options before ECOWAS.

See the video here:

