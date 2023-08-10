ECOWAS leaders are having an emergency meeting in Abuja over the crisis in Niger Republic following the recent coup

The emergency meeting by the ECOWAS leaders is coming days after the coup plotters refused to obey the 7-day ultimatum to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum

The military junta has gone ahead to set up a new government of 21-member headed by Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders are meeting for an emergency summit over the recent coup in Niger Republic, on Thursday, August 10, in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

As reported by Channels TV, the ECOWAS leaders from the 15-nation organisation will make an important decision regarding the two weeks coup situation in the Niger Republic.

Coup d’état: ECOWAS leaders gather to decide next line of action on Niger matter

The emergency is coming four days after the coup plotters in Niger defied ECOWAS's 7-day ultimatum to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Recall that ECOWAS has said it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using military action to resolve the crisis.

