The members of the Supreme Council of Shari’a in Nigeria on Wednesday, August 9, met with President Bola Tinubu

The president received the Islamic leaders inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Although the details of the meeting remain unknown but this is the first time the Islamic scholars will be meeting with the president after he assumed office on Monday, May 29, 2023

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 9, had a closed-door meeting with members of the supreme council of Shari'a in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 9, met with the members of the Shari’a Council at the Villa. Photo credit: NTA News @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Why Supreme Council of Sharia visited Tinubu

As reported by NTA News, the details of the meeting have not been made public but Legit.ng understands that the Islamic scholars are meeting with Tinubu for the first time since he assumed office on Monday, May 29, 2023. Hence, the meeting is more like a courtesy visit.

Details about the Supreme Council of Sharia

The Supreme Council of Sharia is a body of Islamic scholars and leaders in Nigeria. It was founded in 1990 to promote the teachings of Islam and to defend the rights of Muslims in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Tinubu reveals ministerial nominees with "excellent performance" in senate screening

In another development, President Bola Tinubu has commended Professor Ali Pate, one of the ministerial nominees recently screened and confirmed by the Senate as a federal minister, for putting up "an excellent performance" during screening.

Pate had earlier served as a minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a minister of state for health.

Before he was appointed a ministerial nominee, Pate rescinded his appointment as the CEO of GAVI- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and hinted that he would be serving under the administration of President Tinubu.

Ministerial screening: “Don’t swear in El-Rufai”, Islamic scholars warn President Tinubu, states why

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Coalition of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and made a strong demand.

The Islamic scholars have urged President Tinubu not to swear in the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister in his cabinet in the interest of justice, fairness, peace and stability of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on behalf of the clerics, the director of education, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, advised Tinubu to tread with caution and not to swear in unjust politicians with questionable character.

Source: Legit.ng