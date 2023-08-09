President Bola Tinubu has praised the excellent performance of Professor Ali Pate during his screening at the Senate

Professor Pate was among the ministerial nominees President Tinubu had submitted their names to the Red Chamber for screening and confirmation

The president made the commendation when Pate accompanied the DG of the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to the president on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has commended Professor Ali Pate, one of the ministerial nominees recently screened and confirmed by the Senate as a federal minister, for putting up "an excellence performance" during screening in the Senate.

Pate had earlier served as a minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a minister of state for health.

President Tinubu commends Ali Pate's performance during senate screening

Source: Twitter

Who is Professor Ali Pate?

Before he was appointed a ministerial nominee, Pate rescinded his appointment as the CEO of GAVI- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and hinted that he would be serving under the administration of President Tinubu.

On Tuesday, August 8, Pate accompanied Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to visit President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While exchanging pleasantries with the duo, the president commended the professor for putting up a brilliant performance at the Red Chamber during his screening for the ministerial position.

Pate, Okonjo-Iweala served under Jonathan

President Tinubu said:

"I watch you on TV. That was an excellent performance."

Recall that Pate and Okonjo-Iweala served under Jonathan's administration as ministers. The DG of the WTO was the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

Pate is a widely recognised Nigerian medical practitioner in global parlance. He is a visiting professor at Duke University's Global Health Institute in the United States.

President Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala meet again in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu met with the DG of the World Trade Organisation at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Also at the meeting with the President was Dr Ali Pate, a former minister of state for health and recently confirmed ministerial nominee of Tinubu.

Okonjo-Iweala and Pet served as ministers under former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was defeated by Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

