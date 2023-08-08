As part of the move to promote a prosperous nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated a new committee

Tinubu, on Tuesday, August 8, inaugurated the presidential committee on tax reforms at the State House, Abuja

In his speech, the president disclosed that the federal government cannot continue to tax poverty when it is supposed to promote prosperity

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - The presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms has been inaugurated.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the committee and explained what is expected of them.

Tinubu inaugurates tax reforms committee

President Tinubu on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, inaugurated a presidential committee on tax reforms. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by the NTA News, President Tinubu during the unveiling, said,

"We cannot continue to tax poverty when we are supposed to promote prosperity."

What is expected of the committee?

This committee is expected to review the current fiscal policies and tax laws in the country and make recommendations on how they can be improved to better serve the citizens.

Recall that the presidency, in a statement on Friday, July 7, announced the establishment of the committee by President Tinubu.

Presidential adviser, Dele Alake noted that the committee would be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele.

Nigeria moves to end taxes on tomatoes, yam, other raw food items

The Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Muhammad Nami, says the Nigerian government has concluded plans to stop taxes on Tomatoes and other raw food items as moves to reduce their costs.

Nami disclosed this at the 153rd JTB meeting held in Abuja recently.

He said ending taxation on the ‘non-taxable item’ was part of the proposed tax reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Full list emerges as Oshiomhole, Lawan, Tambuwal head Senate standing committees

In another development, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, August 7, 2023, announced new chairmen of some standing committees in the red chamber.

The Senate president named the chairmen of the committees after confirming 45 of the 48 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees during the day’s plenary session.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan were some of those who head the major committees.

Source: Legit.ng