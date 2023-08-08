The Nigerian Senate on Monday, August 7, screened and confirmed 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The senate cited security reasons for suspending the screening of the remaining three nominated ministers

Immediately after Monday's plenary, the leadership of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced new standing committees and senators that will head them

National Assembly, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, August 7, 2023, announced new chairmen of some standing committees in the red chamber.

Akpabio unveiled senate standing committees

The Senate President named the chairmen of the committees after confirming 45 of the 48 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees during the day’s plenary session, Vanguard reported.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Monday, August 7, named Oshiomhole, Lawan, and Tambuwal as heads of the Senate standing committees. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Full list of the Senate standing committees as announced by Akpabio

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan were some of the those who head the major committees, NTA News reported.

The details, portfolio of the senators appointed to chair committees are highlighted below;

President of the Ninth Senate Ahmad Lawan (Defence), former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal (Housing), Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (Interior)

Also appointed were;

Sen Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce), Buhari Abdul-Fata (Aviation), Osita Izunaso (Capital Market), Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment), Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change), Petroleum Downstream (Jide Ipisagba), Aliyu Wadada (Public Account), Shehu Kaka (Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze (Works), Solomon Adeola (Appropriations), Musa Sani (Finance), and Abiru Tokunbo (Banking).

The new chairmen appointed

The new chairmen appointed also included;

Isa Jubril (Customs), Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism), Victor Umeh (Diaspora), Lawal Usman (Education), Akintunde Yunus (Environment), Ibrahim Bomai (FCT), Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs), Banigo Harry (Health), Abubakar Yari, (Water Resources), Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), and Aliyu Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts).

Others are;

Adamu Aliero (Land transport), Daniel Olugbenga (Navy), Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta), Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary), Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports), Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs), Orji Kalu (Privatization), Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture), Aliyu Bilbis (Communications) and Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC)

Senate confirms Wike, Alake, 43 other ministerial nominees

The Senate on Monday finally concluded the screening of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, confirming them as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some and cursory introductions for others.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but three were approved.

The remaining nominees, including former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), are said to still be undergoing security clearance.

Source: Legit.ng