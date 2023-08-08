The spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has reacted after being confirmed as a minister

Reacting to the confirmation, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, simply wrote "For the records"

The Nigerian Senate went into a closed-door meeting after a rowdy session during the screening of Keyamo on Monday, August 7

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has reacted to his confirmation as minister of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Keyamo was forced to apologise to the Senate following the rowdy session that took place during his ministerial screening at the Senate on Monday, August 7.

Keyamo simply wrote “for the records” after the senate confirmed him as minister Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo/Nigerian Senate

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the confirmation of Keyamo and other 44 ministerial nominees.

Keyamo reacts to confirmation of his ministerial appointment

Reacting to the confirmation from the Senate in a video, Keyamo, on his Twitter handle @fkeyamo, simply wrote: for the records.

