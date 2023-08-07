The Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has rushed to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Bola Tinubu following the uproar during the screening of Festus Keyamo.

As reported by Arise TV, Akpabio arrived at the State House at about 2.25 pm shortly after the Senate adjourned for a closed-door session.

Senate President, Godswil Akpabio visits President Tinubu after senators kick against Festus Keyamo’s screening as minister Photo Credits: Nigerian Senate/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It was gathered that Akpabio's visit may be possiblyto discuss the way forward about the screening of Keyamo’s ministerial nomination.

