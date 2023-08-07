Drama has continued in the Senate as Festus Keyamo returned and apologised to the Senator for his attitude while serving under former President Muhammadu Buhari

Senator Darlington Nwokocha earlier raised a point of order asking the house to step down the screening of Keyamo over his failure to appear before a committee of the house when he was invited

On his return to the floor for the screening, President Bola Tinubu's nominees apologised, and he was asked to take a bow and leave

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee from Delta State, had apologised to the Senate for ignoring the summon of the lawmakers when he was serving as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate was about to screen Keyamo when Senator Darlington Nwokocha from Abia Central raised a point of order on Section 88 of the Constitution, moving a motion for the Senate to suspend the screening of Keyamo.

Why Senators stop screening of Keyamo

Nwokocha recalled that Keyamo ignored the invitation of the Senate committee in 2020, where he was invited to explain the controversies on the special public works programme of the federal government.

The incident happened on Monday, August 7, during plenary, which was monitored by Legit.ng on NTA.

The Senate subsequently went into a closed-door session after the screening of Keyamo was rejected by some senators who have gone against his nomination.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, then met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa to seek clarification on the nomination of Keyamo.

How Akpabio urged senators to let screen Keyamo

Akpabio returned to the Red Chamber, and the lawmakers went into closed-door session again, but in their open session, Keyamo was asked to come in.

On his second coming to the floor of the Senate for screening, Keyamo tendered an unreserved apology to the Senators for ignoring the earlier summon of the committee.

Akpabio further asked the Senators to show their acceptance of the apology, and then, Keyamo was asked to take a bow and leave.

